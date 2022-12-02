Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $389.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $693.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

