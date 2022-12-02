Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.16% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000.

Get First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF alerts:

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

ILDR stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.