Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,433 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First American Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,005,000 after acquiring an additional 185,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF opened at $54.08 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.