Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 20,938 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,938 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 118,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.