Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 231 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.75 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

