Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 374 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,031,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,465,000 after acquiring an additional 578,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

