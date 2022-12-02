Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $437,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $299.78.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

