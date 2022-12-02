Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YLD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

