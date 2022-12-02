Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 4.6 %

CQP stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.68%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.