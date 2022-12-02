CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Down to $10.38

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.05. CION Investment shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 96 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $565.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CION. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

