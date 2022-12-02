Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clene from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Clene has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.68.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,580.14% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 2,871,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,899,999.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,293,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,620.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 570.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the third quarter worth $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

