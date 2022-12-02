Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CLOV. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $635.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,980,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,563 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Further Reading

