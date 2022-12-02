Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on CLOV. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.
Clover Health Investments Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $635.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
Further Reading
