CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $254.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.45 and a 200 day moving average of $255.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

