Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,572.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($68.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

