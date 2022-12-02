Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.35 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

