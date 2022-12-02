Comparing Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Sono-Tek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.36 $2.54 million $0.09 64.78

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Taronis Technologies has a beta of -1.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taronis Technologies and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sono-Tek has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.53%.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Taronis Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taronis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.