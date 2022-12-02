Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.31. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.