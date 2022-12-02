Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Up to $41.01

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.01, but opened at $43.80. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 2,068 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 126.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 373.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.