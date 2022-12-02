COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in COMSovereign in the third quarter worth about $139,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

