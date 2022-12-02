Contrasting Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM – Get Rating) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gene Biotherapeutics and aTyr Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A aTyr Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 514.04%.

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A aTyr Pharma N/A -50.01% -44.98%

Volatility and Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 6.25 -$33.77 million ($1.65) -1.38

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than aTyr Pharma.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It is also developing Generx for ischemia-related cardiovascular and cerebral therapeutic indications. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. has an agreement with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies for the manufacture of Generx angiogenic gene therapy product for Phase 3 clinical evaluation. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. It is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

