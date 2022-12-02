Contrasting SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM – Get Rating) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoOum and Troika Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Troika Media Group $116.41 million 0.08 -$38.69 million ($0.70) -0.20

SoOum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Troika Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of SoOum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SoOum and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SoOum and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoOum N/A N/A N/A Troika Media Group -15.48% -222.53% -21.16%

Volatility & Risk

SoOum has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoOum beats Troika Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoOum

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. It serves consumer products and services, entertainment and media, sports and betting, financial and professional services, education, and esports and gaming sectors. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

