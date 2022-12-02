Contrasting VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) & FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and FluoroPharma Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,438.87 -$26.82 million ($0.57) -3.96 FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FluoroPharma Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VolitionRx.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FluoroPharma Medical has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and FluoroPharma Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -15,452.74% -350.45% -116.26% FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VolitionRx and FluoroPharma Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

VolitionRx currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.24%. Given VolitionRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Summary

VolitionRx beats FluoroPharma Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

