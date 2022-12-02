Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Position Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE:CLB opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.63. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

