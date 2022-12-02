CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 215 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $129.54.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
