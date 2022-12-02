CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 215 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.24. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $129.54.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.