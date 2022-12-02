CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.9 %

WEC stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.