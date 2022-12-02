Craig Brown Sells 83,700 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 83,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.66, for a total value of C$641,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,633 shares in the company, valued at C$3,675,283.79.

Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Craig Brown sold 5,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$34,450.00.

PHX stock opened at C$7.86 on Friday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

