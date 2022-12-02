Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 273,766 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,017.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 235,694 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 944,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 347.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.55. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Insider Transactions at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 49,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,313 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

