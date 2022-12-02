CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $180.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

