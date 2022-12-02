CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $185.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $237.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average of $167.83. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

