CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $150.89

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.89, but opened at $147.53. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $145.88, with a volume of 1,729 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
