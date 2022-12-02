CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $150.89

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.89, but opened at $147.53. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $145.88, with a volume of 1,729 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,387.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.