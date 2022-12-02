Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 500,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daicel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DACHF opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Daicel has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. It operates through Medical/Healthcare, Smart, Safety, Materials, Engineering Plastics, and Others segments. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and thickener for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements; and chiral and achiral columns, chiral reagents, bio reagents, and DNA and RNA-based probes, as well as analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, and analytical tools services for pharmaceuticals.

