Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Bonita C. Stewart Sells 1,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DECK stock opened at $390.41 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $410.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.92.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.92.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
