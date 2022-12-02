Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Bonita C. Stewart Sells 1,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $390.41 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $410.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.92.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.