Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 557.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 65,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

About Desktop Metal

Shares of DM stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

