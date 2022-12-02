Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 198,535 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,535 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AZEK were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 487,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AZEK by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AZEK to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

AZEK Trading Up 4.5 %

AZEK stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.