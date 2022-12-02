Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 26,339 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after purchasing an additional 382,409 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 1,054.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 159,294 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

