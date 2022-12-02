Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 293,209 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $2,265,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

LILAK opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

