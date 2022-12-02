Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 83,458 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,458 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 287,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.
TravelCenters of America Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.74.
TravelCenters of America Profile
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
