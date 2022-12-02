Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 120,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.