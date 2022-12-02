Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after buying an additional 739,255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 408,417 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 133,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 307,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

