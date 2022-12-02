Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.78.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

