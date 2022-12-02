Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 162,672 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $4,750,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

