Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 367.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after buying an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $43.82 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

