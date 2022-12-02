Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -772.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

