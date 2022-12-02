Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 26.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE:ALX opened at $242.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.67. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.96 and a 52-week high of $274.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.61 and a 200 day moving average of $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 10.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

