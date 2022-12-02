Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 451.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,271 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Stock Down 1.1 %

TGH opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

