Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,617 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cutera were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cutera by 58.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the first quarter worth approximately $5,946,000.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.71. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

