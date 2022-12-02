Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,957 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novavax were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $236.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

Novavax Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.