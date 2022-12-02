Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,309,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,730,000 after buying an additional 502,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 428,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 297,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

