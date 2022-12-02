Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $2,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 113,037 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 101,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

