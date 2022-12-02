Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,743 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

